Santa Monica College (SMC) will host renowned researcher and health and fitness professional Ragen Chastain in “The World is Messed Up, You are Fine,” an interactive talk that examines the popular culture messages about beauty, the body, and health. Her talk will explore the sources of these messages, the surprising effects they can have, and steps that can help fight back against them and improve the world. The presentation includes an audience Q&A.

The presentation is free, and will be held online as a live virtual event at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. A Zoom link will be posted with the listing September 27 on the SMC Events calendar at smc.edu/calendar.

Chastain is a writer, researcher, multi-certified health and fitness professional, and thought leader in Weight Science, Weight Stigma, and Weight-Neutral Health. She is also a national dance champion, triathlete, and marathoner who holds the Guinness World Record for Heaviest Woman to Complete a Marathon, and the cofounder of the Fit Fatties group on Facebook.

The event is sponsored by the SMC Associates (smc.edu/associates), a private organization that funds speakers and special programs on campus.

More information is available by calling the SMC Office of Public Programs at 310-434-4100.

Submitted by Grace Smith