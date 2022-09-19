Patriot day: Santa Monica Elks 906 celebrated Patriot Day with a 9-11 memorial ceremony, Santa Monica Elks Firefighter of the Year Aurora Paaluhi, and Santa Monica Elks Patriot of the Year Elizabeth Beers. Both recipients received a dinner for their respective families, an American Eagle statue, a Letter of Commendation from the City of Santa Monica and a Special Citation from Grand Lodge signed by Past Grand Exalted Ruler Robert Duitsman. Pictured from left to right is Exalted Ruler Tom Roszhart, Patriot of the Year Elizabeth Beers, Firefighter of the Year Aurora Paaluhi , and Past Grand Exalted Ruler Robert L. Duitsman.