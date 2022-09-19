Chamber Music Palisades is pleased to present Quadre – The Voice of Four Horns on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 pm, at St. Matthew’s Parish in Pacific Palisades.

Acclaimed for its breathtaking horn mastery, Quadre captivates audiences with musical moments of “inspiration, sorrow, love, and virtuosic display.” The richly distinctive sound of four horns playing in unison is an experience not to be missed.

Awarded the 2020 Heart Prize by the Ariel Avant organization in recognition for its artistic programming tied to social justice issues, Quadre has toured the United States in over 1,000 concerts and collaborated with Grammy award-winning artists on four albums of original pieces and arrangements. When not touring together, members of the quartet perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and teach at the San Francisco Conservatory, University of Oregon, and University of Michigan.

Guest artist Kristy Morrell joins on horn and CMP artistic director Susan Greenberg performs with Quadre on flute and piccolo. Single tickets are $35; full-time students are free with ID. Tickets may be purchased at cmpalisades.org or at the door. Please show vaccination certificate and wear a mask.

Submitted by Susan Greenberg