SMPD made 65 arrests from September 4 to September 10
Date Sex Age Primary Charge
Sun, Sep 4 M 28 Resisting an Executive Officer
Sun, Sep 4 M 26 Trespassing
Sun, Sep 4 M 27 Drunk in Public
Sun, Sep 4 M 24 Domestic Battery
Sun, Sep 4 M 23 Corporal Injury To Spouse
Sun, Sep 4 M 33 Parole Violation
Sun, Sep 4 F 40 Resisting Arrest
Sun, Sep 4 M 25 Illegal Diving from Santa Monica Pier
Sun, Sep 4 M 59 Receiving Stolen Property
Sun, Sep 4 M 49 Drunk in Public
Sun, Sep 4 M 36 Warrant
Mon, Sep 5 M 21 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Mon, Sep 5 M 43 Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Mon, Sep 5 F 44 Vandalism
Mon, Sep 5 M 46 Warrant
Mon, Sep 5 M 31 Assault with a Deadly Weapon Upon Peace Officer
Mon, Sep 5 M 26 Resisting Arrest
Tue, Sep 6 M 25 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Tue, Sep 6 F 33 Shoplifting
Tue, Sep 6 M 56 Violation of post-conviction supervision
Tue, Sep 6 M 31 Public Urination or Defecation
Wed, Sep 7 M 54 Probation Violation
Wed, Sep 7 M 39 Resisting Arrest
Thu, Sep 8 M 44 Loitering in Parking Structure
Thu, Sep 8 M 55 Resisting an Executive Officer
Thu, Sep 8 M 38 Assault & Battery
Thu, Sep 8 M 41 Illegal Possession of a Deadly Weapon
Thu, Sep 8 M 32 Shoplifting
Thu, Sep 8 M 52 Driving Under the Influence
Fri, Sep 9 M 44 Assault & Battery
Fri, Sep 9 M 41 Warrant
Fri, Sep 9 F 29 Burglary
Fri, Sep 9 M 49 Defrauding an Innkeeper
Fri, Sep 9 M 27 Elder Abuse
Fri, Sep 9 M 40 Vandalism
Fri, Sep 9 M 25 Petty Theft
Fri, Sep 9 F 51 Petty Theft
Fri, Sep 9 M 44 Shoplifting
Fri, Sep 9 M 34 Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Fri, Sep 9 M 31 Petty Theft
Fri, Sep 9 M 30 Shoplifting
Fri, Sep 9 M 32 Petty Theft
Fri, Sep 9 M 53 Shoplifting
Fri, Sep 9 M 35 Shoplifting
Fri, Sep 9 M 40 Shoplifting
Fri, Sep 9 M 31 Shoplifting
Fri, Sep 9 M 25 Petty Theft
Fri, Sep 9 M 32 Shoplifting
Fri, Sep 9 M 48 Petty Theft
Fri, Sep 9 M 24 Petty Theft
Fri, Sep 9 M 33 Shoplifting
Sat, Sep 10 M 23 Drunk in Public
Sat, Sep 10 M 48 Drunk in Public
Sat, Sep 10 M 39 Possession of Methamphetamines
Sat, Sep 10 M 34 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Sat, Sep 10 M 38 Resisting Arrest
Sat, Sep 10 M 23 Grand Theft
Sat, Sep 10 M 39 Robbery
Sat, Sep 10 M 37 Robbery
Sat, Sep 10 M 53 Robbery
Sat, Sep 10 M 19 Drunk in Public
Sat, Sep 10 M 30 Resisting an Executive Officer
Sat, Sep 10 M 32 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Sat, Sep 10 M 25 Fugitive
Sat, Sep 10 M 43 Warrant