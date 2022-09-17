SMPD made 65 arrests from September 4 to September 10

Date Sex Age Primary Charge

Sun, Sep 4 M 28 Resisting an Executive Officer

Sun, Sep 4 M 26 Trespassing

Sun, Sep 4 M 27 Drunk in Public

Sun, Sep 4 M 24 Domestic Battery

Sun, Sep 4 M 23 Corporal Injury To Spouse

Sun, Sep 4 M 33 Parole Violation

Sun, Sep 4 F 40 Resisting Arrest

Sun, Sep 4 M 25 Illegal Diving from Santa Monica Pier

Sun, Sep 4 M 59 Receiving Stolen Property

Sun, Sep 4 M 49 Drunk in Public

Sun, Sep 4 M 36 Warrant

Mon, Sep 5 M 21 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Mon, Sep 5 M 43 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Mon, Sep 5 F 44 Vandalism

Mon, Sep 5 M 46 Warrant

Mon, Sep 5 M 31 Assault with a Deadly Weapon Upon Peace Officer

Mon, Sep 5 M 26 Resisting Arrest

Tue, Sep 6 M 25 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Tue, Sep 6 F 33 Shoplifting

Tue, Sep 6 M 56 Violation of post-conviction supervision

Tue, Sep 6 M 31 Public Urination or Defecation

Wed, Sep 7 M 54 Probation Violation

Wed, Sep 7 M 39 Resisting Arrest

Thu, Sep 8 M 44 Loitering in Parking Structure

Thu, Sep 8 M 55 Resisting an Executive Officer

Thu, Sep 8 M 38 Assault & Battery

Thu, Sep 8 M 41 Illegal Possession of a Deadly Weapon

Thu, Sep 8 M 32 Shoplifting

Thu, Sep 8 M 52 Driving Under the Influence

Fri, Sep 9 M 44 Assault & Battery

Fri, Sep 9 M 41 Warrant

Fri, Sep 9 F 29 Burglary

Fri, Sep 9 M 49 Defrauding an Innkeeper

Fri, Sep 9 M 27 Elder Abuse

Fri, Sep 9 M 40 Vandalism

Fri, Sep 9 M 25 Petty Theft

Fri, Sep 9 F 51 Petty Theft

Fri, Sep 9 M 44 Shoplifting

Fri, Sep 9 M 34 Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Fri, Sep 9 M 31 Petty Theft

Fri, Sep 9 M 30 Shoplifting

Fri, Sep 9 M 32 Petty Theft

Fri, Sep 9 M 53 Shoplifting

Fri, Sep 9 M 35 Shoplifting

Fri, Sep 9 M 40 Shoplifting

Fri, Sep 9 M 31 Shoplifting

Fri, Sep 9 M 25 Petty Theft

Fri, Sep 9 M 32 Shoplifting

Fri, Sep 9 M 48 Petty Theft

Fri, Sep 9 M 24 Petty Theft

Fri, Sep 9 M 33 Shoplifting

Sat, Sep 10 M 23 Drunk in Public

Sat, Sep 10 M 48 Drunk in Public

Sat, Sep 10 M 39 Possession of Methamphetamines

Sat, Sep 10 M 34 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Sat, Sep 10 M 38 Resisting Arrest

Sat, Sep 10 M 23 Grand Theft

Sat, Sep 10 M 39 Robbery

Sat, Sep 10 M 37 Robbery

Sat, Sep 10 M 53 Robbery

Sat, Sep 10 M 19 Drunk in Public

Sat, Sep 10 M 30 Resisting an Executive Officer

Sat, Sep 10 M 32 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Sat, Sep 10 M 25 Fugitive

Sat, Sep 10 M 43 Warrant