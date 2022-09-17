Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 2 at approximately 10 p.m.

Officers responded to Gelson’s located near the 2600 block of Lincoln for a report of a person with a weapon. A suspect, later identified as Ryan Campbell was accused of brandishing a knife towards a male in the parking lot and stealing his backpack from the truck of his car. The victim chased the suspect on foot into the adjacent residential neighborhood where he was able to retrieve his backpack. Officers located the suspect who was arrested without incident. Campbell, 36 years old, was booked into the Santa Monica jail for robbery.