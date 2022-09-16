The People Concern, a non-profit housing and social service agency which helps people experiencing homelessness in Malibu get back on their feet and into housing, just announced that Joan and Burt Ross, Malibu residents and longtime supporters of The People Concern, will be matching donations made to The People Concern up to $250,000. This matching gift is the largest of its kind for the express purpose of helping Malibu’s unsheltered move into permanent, supportive housing throughout Los Angeles County.

For every dollar donated to The People Concern’s “Malibu Match” program, the Rosses will double the impact up to $250,000. With these funds, The People Concern can significantly expand their rate of housing beyond their current placement of 1 person per month by connecting 30 additional homeless people in Malibu with permanent housing over the next two years.

“So many among Malibu’s unhoused population are ready or near ready to benefit from permanent housing, but do not yet have the means to make this transition,” said Joan and Burt Ross. “We are hopeful that our neighbors’ donations, matched by our gift, will help facilitate a transformation in the lives of our least fortunate, by more than doubling the rate at which Malibu’s homeless population moves into permanent supportive housing.”

The People Concern, one of Los Angeles County’s largest housing and social services agencies, has been serving people experiencing homelessness in Malibu since 2016. With generous funding from the City of Malibu and hundreds of Malibu residents, The People Concern has transitioned 54 local unhoused people into permanent housing and nearly 325 people into interim housing.

There are now about 125 people experiencing homelessness in Malibu; The People Concern’s Malibu Homeless Outreach Team is actively engaged with 80 of them. With funding from the Malibu Match program bridging the gap between participants’ available income and rising rents, “We have the chance to help more than a third of our Malibu program participants take their next step and move into permanent housing,” said John Maceri, CEO of The People Concern.

“There are people living on the streets, in bushes and in vehicles. With nearly no other service providers in the city, our Malibu Homeless Outreach Team plays a crucial role in linking people experiencing homelessness to services and housing resources,” said Jason Flores, Pacific Palisades and Malibu Outreach Program Manager for The People Concern. With Malibu Match donations, “Our team can move closer to our goal of ensuring that everyone is housed, healthy, and safe.”

The People Concern is working to end homelessness through its proven approach that focuses on housing first with wraparound services. The People Concern provides a fully integrated system of care – including outreach, housing services, mental and medical health care, substance abuse services, support obtaining documentation, linkage to benefits and employment services, and life skills and wellness programs – all tailored to meet the unique needs of people experiencing homelessness. 94% of program participants placed in supportive housing by The People Concern never experience homelessness again.

Malibu residents and businesses are encouraged to help locals who are experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing by participating in The People Concern’s Malibu Match program. Donations are tax deductible, will go exclusively toward permanently housing Malibu’s unsheltered neighbors, and will be matched to have double the impact.

Donations are welcome online at Malibumatching.funraise.org, or a check (made out to The People Concern, with “Malibu Match” in the memo section) can be mailed to The People Concern, 2116 Arlington Ave., Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90018.

Submitted by Danielle Roman