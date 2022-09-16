Two homeless men were shot near an encampment in Venice at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot on Hampton Avenue, near Rose Avenue. One victim had a gunshot wound to a leg and another with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The shooting occurred adjacent to the Venice Bridge Home and at one of the largest homeless encampments in Venice. Police say both victims are homeless.

The victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition. There is no suspect description at this time.

Originally published in the Westside Current