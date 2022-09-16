Winner: The Gourmandise School hosted a MasterChef “Back to Win” Viewing Party at Santa Monica Place on Wednesday evening with friends and family in the food and entertainment community. Guests gathered to cheer on Chef Dara Yu who teaches at The Gourmandise School. Yu won the television competition which brought contestants back to cook for Gordon Ramsey after past attempts on the show. Yu first competed in the Master Chef Junior show. In addition to Yu, fellow contestants, Fred Chang, Bri Baker, Samantha Daily, Amanda Saab, and Gabriel Lewis were at the event.