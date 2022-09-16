Editor:

If Supervisor Kuehl’s home is fair game for a visit from Sheriff Villanueva, then the LA County Jail should be as well. According to a new lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, inmates, many with mental-health issues, are being forced to sleep on urine-soaked floors, among other abuses to which they are subjected.

Those sheriffs’ deputies banging on Supervisor Kuehl’s door in the early-morning hours were expensive. They represented our tax dollars. And their energies would have been far better deployed elsewhere – such as wielding mops and buckets to clean up the jail.

Joan Walston, Santa Monica