Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 3rd at 9:15 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to Chess Park for a fight between two men. Upon arrival, officers observed three male individuals who provided statements related to the incident leading up to the fight. The victim, a 76 year old male, stated the suspect stole cigarettes and his wallet from his vehicle. When confronted, the suspect punched and kicked the victim multiple times while on the ground. The victim was not desirous of prosecution for the items he stated were stolen, but based on the physical altercation, Jason Meeker was placed under arrest for assault in addition to elder abuse. After appearing in court on September 7th, Meeker was released on his own recognizance with a return date of October 6th.