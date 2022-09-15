Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On September 2nd at 8:30 a.m.

The victim, a 77 year old male was involved in a traffic collision with the Metro Train. While attempting to call for help following the incident, the victim was approached by a male suspect pushing a shopping cart with a tennis racket. The suspect snatched the phone from the victim who then gave chase. Upon catching up to the suspect, the suspect punched the victim and proceeded to strike him with his tennis racket. The victim recovered his phone and was treated for his injuries caused by the traffic collision and the assault by the Santa Monica Fire Department. Officers searched the surrounding area and located the suspect near 11th and Colorado. At the time of the arrest, the suspect refused to provide a name and did not have any physical identification on his person. He was booked into the Santa Monica Jail as John Doe for robbery, assault and elder abuse.