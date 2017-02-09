Downtown – Youth basketball

The Santa Monica YMCA has opened registration for its Spring 2017 youth basketball league. with registration running until March 8 on line at ymcasm.org and in person at the YMCA, located at 6th Street and Santa Monica Blvd. (free underground parking.)

The league is for ages 5 through players not yet in high school, and is divided into four, skill based co-ed divisions in which teams play 9 games between march and mid-June. Evert player receives a uniform they can keep, there are awards at a pizza party for everyone at season’s end and all teams practice and play in the Y’s indoor gym.

All players not currently playing in the winter league must be evaluated on March 6, 7 or 8 in order to be placed on a team, but everyone makes a team, and no one is turned away for inability to pay.

The league emphasizes sportsmanship, fundamentals and competition under trained coaches and referees.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer coach or paid game referee (ages 18+ please) should contact league Director Peter Arbogast at (310) 393-2721 or at ysports@ymcasm.org.