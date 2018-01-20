Resolutions

Have you made your resolutions for 2018? Many of us do, often aspiring to improve ourselves, help others or push ourselves to explore something new. What if you could do all the above with one simple action? The Santa Monica Lions are here to help.

Volunteering is one of the best ways to help others, by giving back to the community. You can learn new skills, meet new people, learn more about where you live or work, and feel a sense of accomplishment that is hard to beat.

Throughout the year the Santa Monica Lions Club offers a variety of activities and fundraisers that help you give back. The first thing this year is our Student Speaker Contest that can provide much needed scholarships for college. This contest is open to high school students, freshman through seniors, in the Santa Monica area, and could provide more than $21,000 in college funding. This year contest topic is “Integrity and Civility Play What Role in Today’s Society?”

We also support local youth through our Lions Young Leaders in Service Awards that are awarded twice a year to student who complete 50-100 hours of community service in a 12-month period.

On March 17 we will be doing free eye screenings as part of the 4th Annual Lions Eyes Across America program. This is a great opportunity to give the gift of sight for many who cannot afford eye exams, but need their vision to work or even perform everyday tasks such as reading and cooking. This project is one of our most gratifying each year.

In addition to the projects above, others throughout the year, the Santa Monica Lions Club offers speakers luncheons on topics such as consumer fraud, new technology, the power of meditation, Santa Monica environmental and transportation plans, earthquake safety and helping the homeless.

In addition to rolling up our sleeves to help in the community, the SM Lions also do fundraising activities, such as our annual pancake breakfast, to help fund local nonprofit organizations that provide much needed services. As part of the Lions International pillars of service, we focus on the hungry, environment, vision, diabetes awareness and childhood cancer, working hard to improve the lives of those around us.

If you are interested in making a resolution to help others while reaching your goals, or participating in the Student Speaker contest, please contact Linda Levee at (310) 472-0530 or levelheadedlinda@yahoo.com. The Santa Monica Lions meet on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month at 12:15 p.m. at the Santa Monica Elks Lodge on Pico Blvd.