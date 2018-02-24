Fruit For A Cause Turns Family Celebrations into Meals for the Hungry

Over a decade ago, Westside Food Bank board member and past President Bruce Rosen came up with a simple idea to replace floral displays and centerpieces with beautiful fresh fruit displays that could be donated to Westside Food Bank after the event. Thus the Fruit for a Cause program was born.

Under the umbrella of his nonprofit organization Community Action, Mr. Rosen began offering fresh fruit displays for bimah decorations during bar and bat mitzvahs and other events at his temple. The idea caught on and expanded to other temples, churches, weddings and birthday parties. “The Fruit for a Cause program gives everyone the opportunity to create a positive community impact as part of special events and family celebrations.” says Rosen. In exchange for a donation to Westside Food Bank, Community Action creates and delivers beautiful fresh fruit decorative displays for all occasions. After the event, the fruit is picked up and donated to the Westside Food Bank. In 2017 alone the program raised nearly $15,000 to support WSFB’s hunger relief work. Over the years, Fruit for a Cause has generated thousands of pounds of fresh fruit and made it possible for Westside Food Bank to provide food for more than a quarter million meals.

To arrange for your unique Fruit for a Cause display, contact Bruce Rosen at 310-459-2818 or brucetrosen@gmail.com. For more information, visit wsfb.org and select Fruit for a Cause from the “How to Help” tab.