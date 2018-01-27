Cori Goldberg, John Adams Middle School

The Educator Spotlight recognizes those who contribute to the education of local students. Educators were chosen by consulting with site PTA, student government organizations and staff. Educators were chosen for their reputations with students, staff, parents and the community.

Cori Goldberg is originally from San Diego. Growing up, she never thought she would become a teacher – she always assumed she would become an attorney. However, she moved to Los Angeles to attend UCLA for undergrad and graduate school, and while at UCLA, she got a job as a teaching assistant at Mirman and fell in love with teaching. Then she assumed that, being a former private school student, that once she completed her M.Ed., she would return home to San Diego and teach in a private school. However, her student teaching at SAMOHI in 1991-1992 opened her eyes and inspired her to stay at SMMUSD. She then subbed in the district for 6 months before getting a position at JAMS in 1992-93. In the past 24+ years at JAMS, she has taught PE, 7th grade history, Student Government, and Yearbook. But the majority of her teaching experience has been teaching US History. She loves working with the students every day.

Goldberg Speaks

I have always believed in the Common Core principles even before Common Core became a thing. Since my first year teaching, I have always thought of using Social Studies as a way of teaching students essential skills and critical thinking that would make them successful in later life. The new standards have inspired me to do more critical reading in my class and try new teaching methods. My goals in Social Studies is to constantly challenge myself and my students to be better!

I do really enjoy being the Yearbook Advisor. It enables me to get to know my students on a more personal level and enables me to explore my creative, artistic side.

Making connections with my students makes my job worthwhile. There is no better feeling than making a difference in a human’s life. I love that feeling of seeing the proverbial light bulb go on with a student – seeing them get it. I feel most appreciated when students come back to JAMS to visit me. I hope my students walk out of my class being kinder, more tolerant humans who know how to think for themselves. I hope they learn to learn to write, read and think critically.

I will probably finish my teaching career at JAMS. It would be fitting if I spent my entire teaching career teaching US History at JAMS.

My daughter Maia, who attends Grant Elementary school, inspires me every day to be a better person, teacher, and parent.

“Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.” Albert Einstein

“If you get, give. If you learn, teach” Maya Angelou