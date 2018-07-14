Editor:

The city ought to worry less about “equitable distribution” and more about public safety.

The primary issue for the city should be considering how to keep scooters from being dropped in front of doorways and the middle of sidewalks. The city should also consider how to keep riders off sidewalks. At 15 mph it’s too dangerous a place to share with seniors, wandering children, dogs on leashes, pedestrians and pedestrians focused on their phones.

Bird, Lime and their successors will ensure that neighborhoods that demand the scooters will get them. They want the income after all. And if the scooter companies don’t drop them there, users will ride them in.

Gary Reiss

Santa Monica