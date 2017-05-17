On May 4, 2017 at about 8:23 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 1400 block of 9th Street regarding a violation of a stay away order. The subject was contacted in the 1400 block of 8th Street. Officers were able to confirm the subject had an active stay away order from the surrounding area. The same officer had issued the subject a citation the previous day for a similar violation. The subject was taken into custody without incident. Melinda Michelle Middlebrook was arrested for violating a stay away order. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.