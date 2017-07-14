On July 5, 2017 at about 4:38 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Hot Dog on a Stick – 1633 Ocean Front Walk- regarding a disturbance at the location. The reporting party indicated a female subject was a “harassing” an employee. Officers located the subject sitting at a nearby bench. Officers determined the subject walked up to the counter and asked for a sample of lemonade and ice. The subject was provided a sample and unprovoked began yelling obscenities at the employee. The subject threatened to “stab” the employee. The employee had previously dealt with the subject and feared for her safety. The victim was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody.

Yvette Grimes, 57, homeless was arrested for criminal threats. Bail was set $50,000.

