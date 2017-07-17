On July 6, 2017 at about 2:07 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the alley rear of 1640 9th Street regarding two subjects camped out to the rear of the location. Officers located both subjects to the rear of the location. Officers attempted to identify both subjects. Officers were unable to identify a female subject that had provided a variety of names. The subject was taken into custody for providing a false name. The subject was positively identified after completing the booking process.

Anne Clarke, 35, homeless was arrested and later issues a citation for false identification to a police officer.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.