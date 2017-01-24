On January 10, at about 4:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the rear of the Santa Monica Main Library – 601 Santa Monica Blvd regarding a complaint from library staff of a group of people camping overnight. Officers contacted a female subject and attempted to identify her to be issued a citation. The subject refused to identify herself and was uncooperative. Officers were unable to identify her and placed her under arrest for a municipal code violation. At the SMPD Jail, the suspect was uncooperative and combative. As the suspect was being searched, the suspect elbowed a Jailer in the chest. The Jailer was not injured.

Alice Penlope Gumulski, 21, from North Carolina, was arrested for battery of jail staff.