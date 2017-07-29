On July 20, 2017 at 3 a.m.

Officers were on patrol along the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk. Officers could hear loud, unintelligible yelling from an unknown person in the area of Chess Park. Officers went into the park to investigate and found a woman standing alone in the east portion of the park. Officers made contact with the woman since she was in the park during the hours when the parked is closed. The woman refused to identify herself to the officers and was subsequently arrested and transported to Santa Monica jail where she was eventually identified. Rhebecca Morris, 43, homeless was arrested for local ordinance violation in Chess Park after hours. Bail was set at $500.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.