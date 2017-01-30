On January 21, at about 8:36 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Bloomingdales regarding a theft suspect in custody. Officers determined the suspect entered the store and selected clothing. The suspect attempted to purchase the merchandise using a $100 bill. The sales clerk believed the bill was fake and called Loss Prevention for assistance. The Loss Prevention Agent checked the bill and determined the bill was counterfeit. The suspect was detained until police arrival. An additional counterfeit bill was recovered from the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Carol Jean Thompson, 56, from Glendale, was arrested for forgery and burglary/shoplifting. Bail was set at $5,000.