Wild Women of the West Side returns to the historic Rapp Saloon in Santa Monica on Sunday, April 22. This community-centered art collaboration will celebrate Earth Day by honoring local poets and photographers. Please join them for an open house from 4 – 7 p.m. to experience earth-centered poetry and photos.

Wild Women of the West Side, in partnership with HI USA, strives to build community highlighting and affirming women’s contributions thereby creating an inclusive and empowering space to celebrate and honor creative expression for all.

HI USA’s purpose is to inspire a genuine understanding of people, places, and cultures for a more tolerant world.

Wild Women of the West Side was originally conceived to highlight contributions of women artists in rock ‘n’ roll, surf and skateboarding. The show in December 2017 was a collaboration of women artists including women who photographed and filmed along with women musicians, authors, surfers and skateboarders.

Submitted by Jill Ash & Andrea Curl