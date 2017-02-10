On February 7, at about 1:07 p.m.

Officers responded to the area of 2500 Crenshaw Blvd to meet with LAPD officers regarding a domestic violence incident which began in Lot 1 North – 1550 Beach Lot. LAPD Officers received a radio call for service regarding a female in a car screaming for help. LAPD responded and detained both parties, husband and wife, for an investigation. SMPD Officers arrived to determine what took place. Officers determined both subjects were in a car and got into an argument. The female told the husband she did not want be with him and wanted to get out of the car. The male subject became upset and pulled his wife’s hair and threw a muffin at her. The male drove off while the female told the subject to stop because she did not want to go with him. The male drove off and continued along the I-10 Freeway eastbound. They got off the freeway and were stopped by LAPD Officers. The female did not sustain any visible injuries. The male was taken into custody and booked at SMPD Jail.