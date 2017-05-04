On Tuesday, May 2, City Manager, Rick Cole along with residents and local businesses gathered around City Hall to celebrate the Most Loved ceremony. Winners were announced and formally recognized with a certification and an award plaque.

The 4th Annual Most Loved Santa Monica Business Contest is organized by Buy Local Santa Monica. The goal of the campaign is to celebrate local businesses and put a spotlight on some of the best practices in customer service.

With 26 categories available, one vote is allowed once per computer and individual businesses can only win two categories. Voting for this year’s campaign began Feb. 1 and ran until Feb. 28.

“Each year, the contest and event grows by leaps and bounds. We had the highest number of contest voters yet, 3,500,” said the chair of the Buy Local Executive Committee, Jennifer Taylor. “I think that having our City Manager Rick Cole and City Councilmembers actively involved in the Most Loved Santa Monica Awards Ceremony is also incredibly important in helping to show our businesses how much the City of Santa Monica values our local business community.”

Residents, businesses and visitors are encouraged to vote for their Most Loved Santa Monica businesses, with categories ranging from ‘Most Loved Vibe,’ to ‘Most Loved Kid Centric Business.’

The Santa Monica High School statistics class, in partnership with Buy Local Executive Committee, calculates the results and winners.

This year the winners of the Most Loved…

Downtown Santa Monica Business is Salon Tru

Business on Main St. is Dolcenero Gelato

Business on Pico Blvd. is Sewing Arts

Business on The Santa Monica Pier is The Albright

Business on Montana Ave. is MO581

Art Gallery or Gift Shop is 10 Women

Hotel or Motel for a Staycation is Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Clothing Boutique is Assistance League Thrift Shop

Surf/Skate and Shop is ZJ Boarding House

Locally owned independent business is Sewing Arts Center

Fitness, Yoga, Pilates or Dance Business is Orangetheory

Farmers Market Farmer is Murray Family Farms

Santa Monica Vibe is Orangetheory

Mural, She Who Sees is on the side of ZJ Boarding House

Natural, Organic Health Food Store is Co-Opportunity

Salon/Spa is Salon Tru

Live Music, Entertainment or Comedy Venue is Harvelle’s

Restaurant or Café is Santa Monica Seafood

Auto Related Business is StayJax

Bike Centric Business is Helen’s Cycles

Happy Hour is Enterprise Fish Co.

Coffee Shop or Bakery is Groundwork Coffee Co.

Pet Centric Business is Healthy Spot

Kid Centric Business is Swim with Heart

Farmers Market Prepared Food Vendor is Bezian Bakery

Tech Startup is Nimble

The Most Loved event was created by the Buy Local Santa Monica Committee, a partnership of the City of Santa Monica, Downtown Santa Monica Inc., Main Street Business Improvement Association, Montana Avenue Merchants Association, Pico Improvement Organization, SM Pier Corporation, Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce, Santa Monica Travel and Tourism, and the Daily Press.

“It was a really nice, feel good event with a great turnout,” Taylor said. “We were so appreciative of everyone who attended and also grateful to our Most Loved Santa Monica food vendors who helped make the reception a success.”