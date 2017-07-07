Virginia Ave.

On July 9, the Committee for Racial Justice will present a framework for addressing white privilege that minimizes the defensiveness, which often accompanies such discussions and focuses on using awareness of privilege to take action for meaningful change.

The free workshop will include short videos and group discussion will be used to inform and to explore specific ways to combat the racism that pervades our culture. Resource persons include representatives from Raising Racially Conscious Children and Dr. Bob Gordh & professor Michele Dumont, active members of White People for Black Lives & AWARE (Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere).

This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice.

The event is co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park.

Located at Virginia Avenue Park in the Thelma Terry Building from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. For further information call, 310 – 422 – 5431.