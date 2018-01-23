Back in September I attended the I Love Me fundraiser at the Fairmont Miramar hotel. In attendance was fellow Santa Monican Kirsty Spraggon – she’s an international speaker, author and show host who specializes in sharing her painful truths so that others can face theirs. It is in the facing our guilt, fear and shame that growth happens and we become happier, more whole individuals.

I pursued a friendship with Kirsty because as an international speaker she had experience and knowledge about that career path I wanted. As I expand into the world of professional speaking I’ve actively pursued a social circle of speakers and leaders in the meetings and conventions industry. Kirsty was nice enough to sit down with me for lunch one day at Cava on Second street, and over a bowl of rice and lamb we got to know each other. Her story of personal trauma, that she was able to overcome, is now her trademark. She has shared her story on a TEDx talk and to Fortune 500 companies. Her videos have been seen over 1.7 million times.

As a motivational speaker she has been able to create safe environments for people to open up and share the traumatic experiences that have led to their sense of guilt and shame. By sharing their pain, individuals are able to resolve the trauma, and then move forward in their lives.

Kirsty’s own journey began as a truth seeker herself, looking for her own freedom from shame. She found it when, after almost two decades of living with a secret, she bravely shared her TRUTH with the world in a TEDx talk titled ‘You’re Only as Sick as Your Secrets’. In speaking her truth, she released a ripple of healing into the world.

In the current climate of awareness, with people speaking up about harassments, abuses, and traumas from the past, speaking the truth in order to heal the self and the wider community has become incredibly important. An important part of this has come in the form of the #MeToo movement which has galvanized people in a way that has been surprising to many. “Time’s Up” is now elevating truth telling even further and Oprah’s speech at the Golden Globes reminded everyone that TRUTH is a powerful TOOL that we all need to learn how to use. Kirsty believes that now is the time for truth telling. And she doesn’t just mean big truths around shame, abuse, addiction and trauma to name a few, but the little truths – the daily ones.

So to expand upon her abilities, and carry her message further she has created a major event for those who are ready to confront their secrets. Kirsty has brought together, Sampson McCormick, Adapia D’errico and Nichole Sylvester for a full day of openness, sharing and healing.

Sampson McCormick is a nationally known comedian, who was one of, if not the first, Out, Gay, African American male comic. He has performed at some of the most prestigious locations in America, like the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Famous Comedy Store in Hollywood, and the White House.

Adapia D’Errico is a leadership facilitator focusing on activating women’s abilities by bringing understanding and compassion to the neglected, shunned and shamed feminine aspects of business leadership.

Nichole Sylvester is a mentor who helps both men and women live out their best selves. Having overcome a family history of crime, abuse, addiction and toxic love her mission is to help as many people as possible tap into their personal power and experience beautiful possibilities going forward.

The event is a full day of speakers at the ALEX Theater in Glendale on April 22nd. Tickets for the Truth Telling for Truth Seekers go on sale Tuesday at Noon. http://www.truthtellingfortruthseekers.com/ Early bird rate use discount code -TRUTHSEEKER $99 General Admission $249 VIP tickets.

I know from my own experience that holding a secret is a very painful, soul crushing exercise. If you have a secret that you have been holding on to, whether it’s abuse as boy, assault as a woman, or any type of other secret, please take advantage of this event and find a way to release that secret, free yourself from the pain, and share in the joy of living freely.

David Pisarra is a Los Angeles Divorce and Child Custody Lawyer specializing in Father’s and Men’s Rights with the Santa Monica firm of Pisarra & Grist. He welcomes your questions and comments. He can be reached at dpisarra@pisarra.com or 310/664-9969.You can follow him on Twitter @davidpisarra