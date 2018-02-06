We all knew it was going to happen – the plot of land that the moribund bowling alley sat upon is just too valuable to have that much parking and no multiple level building on it. The paperwork has been posted, and whatever circuitous route this latest development project takes, in the end, the bowling alley will be gone, and some horrid mixed-use box with probably green and yellow “architectural art” will be in its place.

I’m saddened to see this one go, but in reality, I understand. I haven’t been in to bowl in over a year. I never eat there like I did when it was Pepy’s Galley and I’d have breakfast 3-5 times a week.

The sad but true reality is that this current usage of the land is not the “highest and best” use of it. That phrase is a maxim of the law. Land should be put to its “highest and best use” for the good of the community. We learned that phrase in law school years ago, and in general, it works well.

However, just because the building and the land should be redeveloped doesn’t mean that I have to like it. I’d much prefer that the bowling alley remain as a cultural icon that harkens back to a simpler time in our collective history and my personal history. As a young man, I enjoyed playing the video games. I’d ride my bike down from West Los Angeles with some friends, and we’d play for a while as we munched on a burger. The joys of being a teenage boy….

The culture of bowling and the sense of community that it breeds is also a throwback to a time when our country was more polite, more genteel and frankly people were more connected. Today we lose ourselves in the latest app on our phones and don’t engage with each other over pizza and root beer. I know it sounds hypocritical for me to say that I played video games, and think phone apps are bad – but hear me out. When I would play Galaga or Ms. Pac Man oftentimes one of my friends would be over my shoulder watching and “coaching” me. Oftentimes we’d switch roles and he’d play while I shouted instructions. I don’t see that level of interaction amongst people today as they play Candy Crush while sitting in Congress listening to the State of the Union, or on a bus riding to the beach.

I know it is inevitable for things to change, for buildings to be torn down and built up. Population increases, land value inflation and the need for more housing are driving the transformation of Santa Monica. It will be worse when the airport closes and the building codes change. When it is built out, and the inevitable multi-use, buildings get approved there, (and don’t doubt for a second that it won’t happen and I don’t want to hear any complaints from those who were so sure it was “just going to be a park” – yeah right! Can I buy a bridge from you as well? ) the traffic will be that much worse on all those side streets.

I’ve said it before, and all we really need to do is look to history and other cities, the natural bent of cities to become more compacted and built up. It’s our turn now, and we will have to learn to deal with it. Though I still don’t like it.

David Pisarra is a Los Angeles Divorce and Child Custody Lawyer specializing in Father’s and Men’s Rights with the Santa Monica firm of Pisarra & Grist. He welcomes your questions and comments. He can be reached at dpisarra@pisarra.com or 310/664-9969. You can follow him on Twitter @davidpisarra