Westside Food Bank is grateful to the community for its support throughout 2017 and we are looking forward to another year of providing food for anyone in our service area struggling with hunger and food insecurity. In 2018, we plan to continue our expansion of service to college food pantries – we are now regularly providing food to sites at UCLA, Santa Monica College, Mount Saint Mary’s University and West Los Angeles College. Food insecurity is a growing problem on college campuses and we are working with our partners to make sure that local college students are able to concentrate on their work, and not on finding their next meal. We will also continue our focus on combating childhood hunger by working with our member food agencies, local schools, and other programs serving children to identify needs and support food distribution. We expect to once again expand our Summer Supplemental Food Bags program, which in 2017 boosted summer food access and nutrition for over 4,500 school-age children. This year will also see us providing more food to veterans through our weekly produce distribution at the West LA VA campus, bagged lunches for veterans throughout Western LA County, and the 40+ garden beds we maintain at the VA. As always, we will continue to focus on providing food that supplies a full range of nutrients, in accordance with our Nutrition Policy and strive to distribute 5 million pounds of food for local people in need during 2018. We hope you will join us by donating food or funds, volunteering in our warehouse, or being an ambassador for our cause. Find out more and find us on social media by visiting wsfb.org