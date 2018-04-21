Westside Family Health Center’s (WFHC) Director of Development, Celia Bernstein, received a Comerica Bank Best of LA Women’s Business Award/Woman of Philanthropy before the start of the LA Lakers game vs. Houston Rockets at STAPLES Center on Tuesday, April 10. The nomination was made by Hayana Kwon, SOCA CRA Market Manager, Community Reinvestment, Corporate Compliance for Comerica Bank. This is the ninth season that the Lakers and Comerica Bank have partnered to create a business awards program that recognizes women in leadership.

Kwon nominated Bernstein “in recognition of her outstanding dedication, leadership and passion in raising awareness, advocacy, and fundraising to empower patients to take an assertive role in caring for their well-being through all stages of their lives and by educating and providing affordable health care for the underserved and vulnerable populations in our community.”

As a safety net provider, WFHC’s purpose is to address the health needs of anyone who walks through the doors by providing high-quality care. With a team of 2 physicians and 7 mid-level providers, WFHC provided services to 12,438 patients, with 31,113 visits, of which 94% live at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and 49% are uninsured from 227 zip codes.

Westside Family Health Center is a non-profit community health center providing a wide range of low-cost health care services and serves more than 12,000 low-income and uninsured women, men and children, regardless of one’s ability to pay. To learn more about WFHC, please visit www.wfhcenter.org.

Submitted by Celia Bernstein