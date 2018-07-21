July 21 — Summer Concert Series

R&B siren Lalah Hathaway performs Saturday’s free concert at Burton Chace Park. A full crowd is expected this weekend, so arrive early and picnic on the lawn. Details and season lineup at visitmarinadelrey.com/concerts; 424-526-7900.

July 21 — Taste of Brazil Dinner Cruise

Savor Brazilian-style churrasco meats and authentic side dishes and desserts on this two-hour harbor cruise in Marina del Rey. Enjoy the views while listening to Brazilian music and sipping a specialty cocktail. Meal is included in your cruise fare; alcoholic beverages for purchase. Embarkation at Dock 52. Parking available on-site and down the street at Fisherman’s Village (County Lot #1). Questions? Call 844-227-7771 or email info@cruisesandfestivals.com. Tickets at http://cruisesandfestivals.com/Marina-Del-Rey-Events_c_327.html

July 21, 22 — Weekend Concerts at Fisherman’s Village

Break out your dancing shoes! Enjoy free concerts on Saturdays and Sundays year-round at Fisherman’s Village. U.S. 99 plays the blues this Saturday, and Chazzy Green brings the funk on Sunday. Spring and summer hours: 2-5 p.m. July’s full lineup: http://bit.ly/july18fv; 424-526-7900.

July 22 — Sunday Boathouse

The Marina del Rey Hotel annually offers a summertime series of Sunday pool parties (open to the public). Come for DJ entertainment, themed events, and poolside bites and libations. No cover charge! Non-hotel guests must be age 21+. This year, the events stretch through September 2. http://bit.ly/mdrboathouse; 310-301-1000.

COMING DOWN THE PIKE…

July 28 — Marina Movie Nights

The free movie nights at Burton Chace Park continue on July 28 with Dirty Dancing. Movies start at 8 p.m., but come early at 6 p.m. to enjoy a participatory dance class on theme with the evening’s film. This one is a tango class. http://bit.ly/2018flicks; 424-526-7900.

July 29 — Killer Rides

Killer Shrimp Restaurant & Bar opens its parking lot to hot rod, classic car, and motorcycle displays. Free admission, free to show. http://www.killershrimp.com; 310-578-2293.

July 29 — Old Fashioned Day at the Park

The Classic Yacht Association’s annual event displays beautifully restored yachts from the 1920s-’50s and an array of vintage automobiles at Burton Chace Park. Free admission. https://classicyacht.org;

