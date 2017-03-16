Colorado Ave.

Water Main Break Closes Colorado between 20th St. and Cloverfield Blvd.

An overnight water main brake along Colorado between 20th St. and Cloverfield Blvd. caused road closures and water outages in the nearby area yesterday.

Public Works crews were called to the site when city employees noticed water seeping from the ground. Crews worked on site to excavate the area and patch the pipe to resume water to water customers in the surrounding area.

According to the City, once excavated, it became clear that a Los Angeles County storm drain pipe was also damaged and in need of repair. The City is working with the County. Recent heavy rains are the cause of the damage. It is likely that either the storm drain pipe or the water main was damaged, causing erosion of the surrounding dirt and concrete fill. The erosion caused the street above to partially collapse, creating a small sink hole. Crews had to excavate the area to get to the pipe in need of repair.

Police officers and firefighters were on scene for most of the day to facilitate road closures and handle water damage.

City said its top priority is to resume water service to affected customers, which was anticipated before 6 p.m. on Wednesday and to reopen Colorado, even if partially reopened. Future street closures will likely be needed in order for the County to complete its portion of work.

“We know there are traffic impacts due to the street closure and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we complete this work to get water back on and the street reopened,” said Constance Farrell, the City’s Public Information Officer. “Please consider taking an alternate route as we head into evening commute hours.”

For updates on resumed water service and the street reopening, sign up for SM Alerts at www.smalerts.net. Impacted water customers can call Jaime Gomez, Construction Water Supervisor, at (310) 629-9678. You can also follow the City on Twitter at @SantaMonicaCity and Facebook at @CityofSantaMonica for regular updates.