Downtown

WASTED! The Story Of Food Waste

WASTED! THE STORY OF FOOD WASTE aims to change the way people buy, cook, recycle, and eat food. Through the eyes of chef-heroes like Anthony Bourdain, Dan Barber, Mario Batali, Massimo Bottura, and Danny Bowien, audiences see how the world’s most influential chefs make the most of every kind of food, transforming what most people consider scraps into incredible dishes that create a more secure food system.

WASTED! exposes the criminality of food waste and how it’s directly contributing to climate change and shows us how each of us can make small changes – all of them delicious – to solve one of the greatest problems of the 21st Century.

On Friday October 13 at 7 p.m., Climate Resolve and LA Food Policy Council will present a brief pre-show discussion of food waste, climate change, and Los Angeles-based solutions to these urgent problems,

with: Clare Fox, Executive Director of LA Food Policy Council

Diana Donlon, Food and Climate Campaign Director of Center for Food Safety

Chef Mary Sue Milliken, Chefs Collaborative Founding Member & Border Grill Co-Chef/Owner

Jonathan Parfrey, Executive Director of Climate Resolve

Sunday, October 15 screening at 2:30 p.m., the panel will follow the screening.

Rchel Adell, Food Waste Educator

Devorah Brous, Netiya

Senator Isadore Hall, California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church

Linda Hess, Founder/Executive Director Urban Harvester

On Wednesday October 18 there will be a Q & A after the 7:30 p.m.showing:

Rick Nahmias, Founder and Executive Director, Food Forward

Sammy Monsour, Chef Preux & Proper, Cookbook Author and Food Activist

Mary MacVean, Food Former Los Angeles Times Editor, Executive Director of GrowGood.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.laemmle.com/films/42902.

Submitted by Sarah Spitz