Locals know Marina Del Rey as a recreation destination, the county-owned facility is also a significant economic engine for the region. The marina is the second largest source of revenue for the county and tourism continues to be an important element to the Marina’s growth.

The Marina del Rey Convention & Visitors Bureau released its annual Visitor Survey and Economic Impact Report this month showing continued growth in visitor spending.

According to the report, the economic impact of overnight visitors in 2017 grew by 4 percent to an estimated at $418,510,000. The report said tourism supports an estimated 2,991 jobs in, a 6 percent increase from 2016. Total measurable tax revenues increased to approximately $12.6 million in 2017, an increase of 4 percent from 2016.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) paid by overnight visitors at hotels totaled more than $4 million last year. TOT revenues are split into two categories with the first $700,000 generated going to the L.A. County General Fund. Any additional revenue is given to the Department of Beaches and Harbors for visitor serving projects. Last year the $3.4 million rollover paid for events such as the snow wonder and marina spooktacular community festivals, holiday lights program with weekend entertainment, live music element added to summer season beach eats food truck gatherings (debuts summer 2018), new year’s eve fireworks celebration with two fireworks shows and a family-friendly glow party, popular musical acts for the award-winning summer concert series, development of a public youth sailing program, sponsorship support for the free ride, a daily on-demand free shuttle service in the marina and more robust advertising efforts for community events and programs.

“Marina del Rey is not only a beautiful place to live, it’s an incredible place to visit,” said Janice

Hahn, Los Angeles County’s Fourth District Supervisor in a statement. “This survey shows, despite multiple projects under construction, that the Marina continues to be a place that attracts tourists from around the world to eat, play, and shop.”

The report is based on surveys collected throughout the year at several Marina locations. Of the 961 responses, 51.7 percent cited scenic beauty as the reason for choosing the Marina, 47.6 percent said it was the overall ambiance and atmosphere, 47.5 percent listed the weather, 37.5 percent talked about restaurants and dining, and 31.7 percent valued the outdoor recreational activities.

“The positive feedback from our 2017 visitors survey underscores the significance of our local tourism and hospitality businesses that help position Marina del Rey as a premier leisure destination in Southern California,” said Janet Zaldua, CEO of the Marina del Rey Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Zaldua said the benefits are very tangible for locals and visitors. For example, she said the popular food truck nights, known as Beach Eats, now feature live music that has been funded by the tourism money.

“Our economic impact study emphasizes the value that tourism brings to the community of Marina del Rey and to Los Angeles County as a whole,” she said.

