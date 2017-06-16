Virginia Ave.

The City of Santa Monica will host the 25th annual Juneteenth celebration with the theme “Jubilation of Freedom.” The event celebrates what has become America’s “2nd Independence Day.”

Larry Robinson will emcee a day filled with music, dance, food and fun at the beloved Virginia Avenue Park. Performances on the main stage include:

Grammy-nominated Ray Brooks & the Blues Masters Band

Jazz saxophonist Ray Parma

Reggae by Island Rhythm Production

Chazz Ross Drum Circle

Gerald Rivers who will perform one of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous speeches

Crafts, face painting, and games for kids will be hosted at the Kids’ Korner. A Kings Court celebrating fathers will feature ping pong, chess, and other games. The festival will also include a cultural arts marketplace and the food trucks Burnt to a Crisp, Bird Coma, and Philly Gourmet Ice.

The event will be Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave.

Find more information about this free community event, visit www.smgov.net/vapark or call (310) 458-8688.