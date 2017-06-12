On May 31, at about 6:40 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 1300 block of Ocean Avenue regarding a subject that threw a rock through a window. As officers were responding to the area, the subject threw a second rock at a nearby vehicle causing a passenger side window to shatter. Officers arrived and located the subject. Officers spoke with a witness that told officers the suspect picked up rocks from the bushes and threw them at the building and vehicle causing the glass to break. The witness was able to positively identify the suspect and the victims were desirous of prosecution. Steven C. Brinkerhoff, 32, was arrested for vandalism. Bail was set $500.

