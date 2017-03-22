On March 11, at about 10:12 a.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at Nielson Way and Ocean Park Blvd regarding a man with a knife threatening passersby. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The subject was in possession of scissors and complied with officers. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was waiting at a red light as the suspect approached from behind and accused the victim of stealing his bicycle. The suspect began to threaten the victim with the scissors. The victim was unable to break away from the suspect, feared the suspect would harm him and take his bicycle but the suspect stopped and walked away. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to SMPD Jail for booking.

Charles H Parker, 52, homeless, was arrested for robbery and criminal threats. Bail was set at $50,000.