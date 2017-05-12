On May 5, at about 8:05 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the 1600 block of 11th Street regarding a suspect who attempted to take a woman’s purse. Officers met with the victim who told them she was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect approached her. The suspect tried to take the victim’s purse, strapped on her shoulder. The victim was able to hold on to her purse and get away from the suspect. The suspect fled the area on foot. Officers in the 1600 block of 12th Street detained the suspect. The victim was able to identify the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Charlie Erwin Hooks, 40, homeless, was arrested for robbery. Bail was set at $50,000.

