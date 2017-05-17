On May 15, at approximately 3 p.m. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers responded to a radio call for service of an aggravated assault at a residence in the 500 block of 17th Street. The victim was treated at the scene by Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics with serious injuries and transported to a local hospital. The victim remains hospitalized. A preliminary investigation is underway by SMPD Detectives. The incident is being investigated as a possible home invasion robbery. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation and condition of the victim, no additional information may be released at this time. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and call the police if you see something or someone suspicious. In an emergency please dial 9-1-1; for non-urgent matters call the Communications Center (310) 458-8491.

