On April 1, at about 4:49 p.m.

Officers responded to radio call for service in the 1800 block of 17th Street regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim saw the suspect enter the victim’s vehicle and rummage through it. The victim also saw a second suspect standing nearby acting as a lookout. The victim exited her residence to confronts both suspects and tells them she has called the police. The suspects left when they were told this and the victim followed them. At one point, the victim demanded her property back and the suspect returned it to her. Officers detain the suspects at Memorial Park.

Javon Johnson, 24, from Santa Monica was arrested for burglary, possession of opiates, conspiracy and a probation violation. He was denied bail.

Kyzei Bryant, 19, from Santa Monica was arrested for burglary and conspiracy. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.