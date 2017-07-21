On July 14. 2017 at about 1:21 a.m.

While patrolling the area of 700 Olympic Blvd., officers observed a subject riding his bicycle on the sidewalk with no light emitting at darkness. Officers stopped the subject for the violations. The subject told officers he was in possession of brass knuckles. The subject was also in possession of an identification with a fraudulent date of birth indicated on it. The subject was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail.

Jacob Martinez, 18, from Venice was arrested for riding a bicycle on a sidewalk, displaying an ID for false purposes, and possession of metal knuckles. Bail was set at $20,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.