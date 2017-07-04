Venice

The Venice Chamber of Commerce will host various events and mixers for all the business and

social constituents in Venice this month.

Wednesday, July 12, 6 – 8 p.m.

Venice Chamber Happy Hour at RA Sushi, 13455 Maxella Ave, Marina del Rey.

Join organizers at RA Sushi, located in the Villa Marina Marketplace Mal, for the Chamber Happy Hour – on the second Wednesday of July due to the 4th of July holiday.

Attend for a chance to win $25 RA bucks. This event is open to members and non-members alike. Members: $5, Non-members: $10. More information can be found at www.venicechamber.net.

Thursday, July 20, 6 – 10 p.m.

Venice Art Crawl on Venice Blvd, from the beach to Oakwood Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Enjoy art, friends, and fun at the Venice Art Crawl on Thursday, May 18. Art can be seen at various locations along Venice Blvd, from the beach to Oakwood Blvd. If you are an artist looking for a space to showcase your art, email info@veniceartcrawl.com and explain the kind of art you are showcasing and include your website if you have one. For more information, visit www.veniceartcrawl.com or www. venicechamber.net.

Wednesday, July 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Venice Connect Mixer and Board Installation at A Window Between Worlds, 710 5th Ave #5,

Venice.

Join organizers for fun evening at A Window Between Worlds for the Venice Connect Mixer and Board Installation. A Window Between Worlds is a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Venice, California with a network of transformative arts programs at partnering human service agencies nationwide. Learn about AWBW while building business connections and meeting new friends with a good drink in hand. Members: $10, non-members: $20. For more information, please www. venicechamber.net.

The Venice Chamber of Commerce is an organization of business leaders who actively serve as advocates for the ever-growing Venice business community. Through dynamic networking events and diverse committees, they support the interests of area businesses and contribute to improving the vitality of the local economy; positioning Venice as the “creative soul” of Los Angeles. To learn more about the Venice Chamber, visit www.venicechamber.net .