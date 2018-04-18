From the Santa Monica Fire Department:

On Wednesday, April 18, at 12:24 a.m. the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) responded to the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Colorado Avenue for a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) that collided with the Expo Line Light Rail Train. Firefighters arrived within four minutes 12 seconds and immediately began treating injuries and stabilizing the train.

There were a total of four patients who suffered injuries as a result of the collision. The SUV had 3 occupants, all of whom were required to be extricated by Firefighters using the jaws-of-life, and were rushed by SMFD Paramedics to UCLA Trauma Center in Westwood in serious condition. 1 occupant on the train also suffered minor injuries, and was taken to UCLA-Santa Monica Hospital. The train sustained minor damage, and fortunately the remaining passengers were uninjured and able to safely evacuate the train.

A total of 26 Firefighters, including the SMFD’s Urban Search & Rescue unit were required to respond to the incident to aid in extrication, patient care, and assist in the stabilization and evacuation of the train. Additionally, the SMFD was assisted by the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), McCormick Ambulance, and officials from the Expo Line. Train services were interrupted for several hours during the investigation.