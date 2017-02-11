On February 1, at about 12:58 a.m.

Officers were flagged down at the 2000 block of Pico Blvd. by a subject who reported hearing glass break and seeing the window to a vehicle smashed. The reporting party told officers he saw a male subject standing next to the vehicle and retrieving items from the ground. The subject left the area. The reporting party provided a description of the suspect. As officers were searching the area for the suspect, they located another vehicle that appeared to be burglarized. Officers located the suspect in the 2000 block of Pico Blvd. The suspect was positively identified by the reporting party. The owner of the vehicle confirmed his vehicle was burglarized and the items located were his belongings. The victim was desirous of prosecution. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Dvonte Jaoquin Cornejo, 19, from Santa Monica, was arrested for vehicle burglary and possession of opiates. Bail was set at $20,000.