Virginia Ave

On Sunday evening, June 11, the Committee For Racial Justice will present some of the different approaches that are being used to address the injustices experienced by communities of color in their interactions with police. Various strategies and opportunities for involvement in dealing with this oppression will be discussed.

Speakers will include Audrey Georg from White People for Black Lives, Tauheedah Shakur & Mike Wilson from the Youth Justice Coalition, Restorative Justice Specialist Robert Howard, and members of the Santa Monica based Coalition for Police Reform (CPR).

This is part of an ongoing, free, monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park. For more information, call (310) 422-5431

Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg., 2200 Virginia Ave. 6 – 8:30 p.m. (potluck supper at 6 p.m. & program at 6:30 p.m.)