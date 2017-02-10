Valentine’s Day is in the horizon and Santa Monica offers the sunset, the beach, and the perfect places to visit to celebrate the holiday. The Daily Press put together a brief list of activities and restaurants to enjoy your loved ones.

Westside Comedy’s is showing their Funny Valentine show. Watch comedy from the nationally renowned Mission IMPROVable. The show will provide some side-aching entertainment, and the $30 tickets include appetizers. (1323-A 3rd St Promenade)

“Come Meet Your Future Ex” Singles Party at the Craftsman Bar and Kitchen

On Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. No Cover. There will be drink specials, 80’s heartbreak movies on the big screen and cheesy love ballads. (119 Broadway)

“The Love Exhibit” at Beyond The Lines Gallery. According to organizers, the exhibit portrays the kind of love that makes people glow, smile and want to float to the clouds. The magic and power, moments shared with experiences, ideas and feelings created through the minds of a handful of artists. The exhibition runs through Feb. 15 and will end with a closing reception on that day from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (2525 Michigan Ave.)

Valentine’s Day Dinner, DJ, & Dancing on the Library Lawn. Come solo, or bring your valentine to the Ocean Park Branch library’s front lawn for some grooving, funky tunes. Grab dinner from the food trucks at the American Heritage Museum or from a Main Street restaurant and have yourself a picnic. Co-produced by the Santa Monica Public Library and the Ocean Park Association. 6 – 8 p.m. (2601 Main St.)

Family Flicks Valentine’s Day Movie: Lady and the Tramp at the Main Library. Enjoy quality family time on Valentine’s Day with our screening of Lady and the Tramp! [1955] Rated G. (76 minutes). 3:45 – 5 p.m. Main Library Children’s Room. (601 Santa Monica Blvd.)

Ocean & Vine at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel is offering a Valentine’s Day four-course prix fixe menu. The dessert course offers chocolate cake, sea salt caramel, raspberry crème tart, along with some red velvet cake pop. (1700 Ocean Ave.)

The Rustic Canyon will be offering a family style prix-fixe, four course tasting menu. Prices at $105 per person. This is the ideal place for double dates, families and groups of friends. Each table chooses six dishes out of 12 options, with wine pairings also available for an additional $45 per person. The menu highlights ricotta dumplings with oxtail and strawberry and frozen banana custard pie. (1119 Wilshire Blvd.)

Del Frisco’s Grille is offering a dry aged bone in ribeye served with fried oysters and bacon horseradish or jumbo lump crab stuffed maine lobster tail with garlic grits and roasted red pepper. Their limited time Valentine’s Day menu will also feature raspberry chocolate ganache tart made with fresh ingredients like raspberries, house made whipped cream and a sprinkle of sea salt. (1551 Ocean Ave.)

Huckleberry Bakery and Café will be baking heart shaped shortbread cookies with fresh strawberry glaze and sweet love messages written in chocolate ganache leading up to and on Valentine’s Day. (1014 Wilshire Blvd.)

Upper West is offering a pre fixe menu of tea spiced pumpkin bisque with roasted winter mushroom, seared scallop, a choice of pan roasted filet mignon or grilled yellowfin tuna, and a chocolate mousse crunch cake with butterscotch ice cream for dessert. Price is at $90 per couple. (3321 Pico Blvd.)

True Food Kitchen will share inspired cocktails and flavorful meals from Feb. 10 through Feb. 14. The health conscious eco friendly restaurant is offering their special love inspired cocktails are hot in the dark, war of roses, and red moon to name a few. (395 Santa Monica Place)

The Albright is offering a seaside special of Fanny Bay oysters or fried calamari, along with lobster, chocolate symphony cake, and a glass of champagne for $65. The Albright will also provide complimentary Pacific Park Ferris wheel tickets. (258 Santa Monica Pier)

Pacific Park will serenade Ferris wheel riders with a live violinist on Valentine’s Day from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. The wheel will be lit with 174,000 LED lights in colors of pink, red and white, with lighting patterns of a heart. (380 Santa Monica Pier)

Valentine’s Day is about love, and who better to love than yourself.

Have Body Wellness in the Santa Monica/ Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles is offering free admission to their new classes for two weeks kicking off on Valentine’s Day. (12304 Santa Monica Blvd.)

Burke Williams Spa is offering a Romance package. This includes a spa pedicure with choice of a 50-minute pure relaxation massage or a 50 minute spa style facial with peel or brightener. That special person can enjoy the True Love package, includes a spa pedicure with a 50 minute Pure Relaxation massage with enhancement and a 50 minute spa style facial with peel or brightener. Lastly, the For Two package is the best way to celebrate the holiday. Indulging in an 80-minute pure relaxation massage with enhancement or spa style facial with peel or brightener. Package prices varies. (1358 4th St.)

marina@smdp.com