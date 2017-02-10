Lincoln Blvd.

Why Recycle Oil Filters? According to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle): Used Oil filters contain 10 ounces of used oil and therefore a hazardous waste and must be properly recycled – not thrown in the trash.

Oil filters contain used oil and steel; both are valuable nonrenewable resources.

Oil filter recycling is good for the environment and easy to do.

Each year California generates 67 million used automotive filters per year. The filters are considered hazardous waste and are banned from landfills, however, they are also completely recyclable. Each filter has about a pound of re-usable steel. All the filters sold annually in California can be recycled into 67 million pounds of steel, enough to build three large sports stadiums.

Bring those used filters to O’Reilly Auto Parts to get them recycled for free. O’Reilly Auto Parts 2018 Lincoln Blvd., Feb. 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.