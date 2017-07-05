Citywide

Tyler Rasmussen, an attorney and partner in the Irvine office of Fisher Phillips, has been named to the Board of the Directors of The Bay Foundation.

Rasmussen’s litigation practice involves representing employers in various aspects of labor and employment law, including employment discrimination, harassment, and retaliation claims, wage and hour violations, trade secret protection, and various administrative proceedings. One of his clients is Pacific Park in Santa Monica.

“I am truly impressed by the far-reaching work of The Bay Foundation to protect and restore the health of Santa Monica Bay and the entire Watershed,” says Rasmussen, who earned his undergraduate degree from UCLA and law degree from Loyola Law School. “Spending time in the Bay’s watershed and surrounding waters while I attended school was a great source of solace and a time to spend with nature, whether that was various hikes or surfing. It is truly an amazing part of the Los Angeles area and something worth fighting for and protecting.”

While at law school, Tyler participated in the Los Angeles Family Law Clinic and served as the managing editor of the Loyola International and Comparative Law Review. He is also the co-founder of the non-profit foundation “Heartbeats for Tom Rasmussen” which donates automatic external defibrillators to local schools and sports facilities and is active with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“The Board of Directors and the Foundation’s Executive Director Tom Ford are honored and excited to welcome Tyler. Tyler is a perfect fit to be part of TBF’s Board. Not only does Tyler understand the degradation of Santa Monica Bay as a longtime surfer in these waters, but as an attorney, he has a breadth of knowledge that will only serve to contribute to the organization’s ongoing successful work, of which I am very proud,” states Laurie Newman, President, TBF Board of Directors.

As science-based advocates for the Bay, which stretches from the LA-Ventura county line in the north to the Palos Verdes Peninsula in the south, TBF is involved in impactful projects throughout the region, that:

Restore beaches, kelp forests, dunes, streams and wetlands;

Recover threatened and endangered species including southern steelhead trout, El Segundo blue butterfly, white abalone, black abalone, red-legged frog, least tern, and western snowy plover;

Provide landmark programs to help restaurants and boaters prevent pollution from entering coastal waters; and

Conduct research and planning that protects all of us and wildlife from sea level rise, ocean acidification and climate change.

The Bay Foundation, also known as the Santa Monica Bay Restoration Foundation, is a 501(c) 3 non-profit environmental group founded in 1990 to restore and enhance Santa Monica Bay (from the LA-Ventura county line to the Palos Verdes Peninsula) and local coastal waters. The Foundation is the non-profit partner of the Santa Monica Bay Restoration Commission, raising and expending funds for research, education, planning, cleanup efforts and other priorities identified in the Commission’s Santa Monica Bay Restoration Plan. As advocates for the Bay, TBF works collaboratively with a broad group of stakeholders, including government agencies, industry, environmental groups, and scientists, to implement innovative policies and projects that clean up the waterways, create green spaces and natural habitats in the Los Angeles region. TBF conducts research and mentors student interns and volunteers through its Center for Santa Monica Bay Studies at Loyola Marymount University. (www.santamonicabay.org)