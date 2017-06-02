On May 25, at about 10:42 p.m.

Officers responded to radio call for service of a residential burglary in progress at a vacant property in the 1200 block of Palisades Beach Road. A reporting party reported seeing lights and loud noises coming from the residence. Officers arrived to the residence and secured the perimeter. Officers observed several female suspects on the third floor of the residence. The suspects complied with officer’s requests to exit the property. The suspects were taken into custody without incident. A thorough search of the property revealed the discovery of several broken windows and forced entry points.

Brittney Jiminez, 18, from Sylmar, was arrested for burglary. Bail was set at $50,000. Jasmine Nicole Davis, 23, from Palmdale, was arrested for burglary. Bail was set at $ 50,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.