On April 10, at about 1:27 a.m.

While patrolling the area on Main St and Pico Blvd, officers observed two subjects riding bicycles in violation of a vehicle code for not having lighting equipment during darkness. Additionally, one of the subjects was pushing a second bike as he rode. As officers attempted to stop the subjects, both subject fled from the officers westbound on Pico Blvd. The second bicycle being pushed was dropped and left behind. One of the subjects was stopped at the 100 block of Hollister Avenue and the second subject was stopped at Ocean Avenue and Strand Avenue. A search of the subjects led to the recovery of methamphetamine.

Lee Williams Bryan 39, from Riverside, was issued a citation for resisting/delaying arrest, no front light and possession of methamphetamine.

Alejandro Jose Manriquez, 21, from Los Angeles was issued a citation for resisting/delaying arrest and no front light.